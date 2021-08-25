Logan Cee

Durotan Shopify Store - Mobile Responsive

Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Durotan Shopify Store - Mobile Responsive elementor envato theme fashion website ui mobile store shop ecommerce minimalist woocommerce shopify
Durotan Shopify Store - Mobile Responsive elementor envato theme fashion website ui mobile store shop ecommerce minimalist woocommerce shopify
Durotan Shopify Store - Mobile Responsive elementor envato theme fashion website ui mobile store shop ecommerce minimalist woocommerce shopify
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_mobile.png
  2. dribbble_mobile_1.png
  3. dribbble_mobile_2.png

📱 Mobile responsive design has always been an integral part of ecommerce design projects, as more and more users tend to shop for their phones more.
For small and medium businesses, choosing a responsive design will be a more cost-effective solution than investing in a standalone app in parallel.
Are you think so? 🧐

Live website: Still in progress...

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry
cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me
Instagram | Behance | Facebook

237b5b7bb229f00285a0c7d873cb8ddb
Rebound of
Durotan - Minimalist eCommerce Site
By Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Freelance Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Logan Cee

View profile
    • Like