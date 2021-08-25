Display Fonts

Madelyn Vintage Serif Font

Madelyn Vintage Serif Font serif font retro display font serif vintage ux ui vector app logo typography illustration graphic design design branding
Madelyn is a bold modern vintage serif typeface with sweet curves that will make your logo or brand even more stunning and stand out! The Madelyn will be perfect for many projects: fashion, magazines, logo, branding, photography, product packaging, advertisements, etc.

