logofamous

UP logo idea

logofamous
logofamous
  • Save
UP logo idea monogram typography forsale logofamous app ux ui illustration icon branding vector design logo up
Download color palette

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "UP logo concept",
.
FORSALE
.
Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
.
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance

logofamous
logofamous

More by logofamous

View profile
    • Like