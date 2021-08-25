Emmanuel Olowookere

Online Education App

Hi guys!

This is my first post here. An exploration design for Online Learning App.
Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedbacks and likes. Many thanks!

For work inquiry, please do contact
📧 Email: emmyfish.design@gmail.com
📌 Instagram: @emmy_fish
For more detailed projects, case studies, check my Behance: https://www.behance.net/emmyfish

