Autumn Botanical Watercolor Painting

Autumn Botanical Watercolor Painting painting illustration childrens illustration kids illustration warm browns botanical art leaves painting mushroom painting autumn forest painting traditional media look textured painting watercolor botanical botanical illustration botanical painting nature illustration forest illustration autumn mushrooms fall colors fall illustration autumn illustration
Autumn Botanical Watercolor Painting. Hand drawn illustration of forest plants, leaves and mushrooms using colored pencil texture and gouache/watercolor brush strokes. Colors are warm oranges, reds and browns, light beige and teal green blue color. This forest painting illustration was drawn on procreate and is created like traditional media.

