JooxBox (Media Player App)

JooxBox (Media Player App) media player apps apps player media illustration design ux graphic design ui
Halo People, I’m going to share my newest shot the newest design for media player app, and I make it based on website platform. And it will be great if you want to give any advice or feedback. Thank you, and have a nice day 💚

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
