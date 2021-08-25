Bank app concept - light

Hi Dribblers!

Remember our cool dark concept for Online banking? We have two contrast versions for this concept. Today we want to show its light version with the same regards to the leading cashless trends in a fintech world.

Even though it looks like an average native mobile app concept, it's not! It’s a cross-platform progressive web app (or PWA), a modern alternative for businesses looking to grow website traffic and foster mobile presence on a budget.

The screen on the left shows the homepage with the current cards’ balance, the list of transactions, and the expenses schedule.

The screen on the right shows the view when you check your expenses. By clicking on the icon on the right, you can go to the settings of the card.

We’ve used the Mukta font in this app, and for the card number, we used the Chakra Petch font. It emphasizes the numbers of the bank card expressively.



