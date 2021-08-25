Krisna Wijaya

Simple Icon of Independence Day Indonesia

Simple Icon of Independence Day Indonesia icon simple minimal vector illustration flat design
Some of the interesting icons that existed during Indonesian independence day, maps of indonesia, paskibrka, merdeka with raise hands up, roadside flag, and unity

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
