Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team

TempConnect. Onboarding for a hiring iOS project

Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team
Kate Dzuhan for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
TempConnect. Onboarding for a hiring iOS project animation finding job hiring app vacancy chart mobile app user interface career splash screen mobile cards inspiration ux ui ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Shot3 - Wednesday.mp4
  2. TempConnect - Registration + MyHobs.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤝 Every job seeker wants to see only relevant job offers that match their salary, schedule, skill set, and personal preferences in their job offerings.

⚙️ During work, all users go through a step-by-step procedure for setting up their accounts, during which they provide not only all the necessary documents (passport, visa, work permit), but also provide details of their skill set, and also set up their preferences for job search

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

Stot2 tuesday
Rebound of
Hiring mobile app for applicants. Find, get, work, repeat
By Daria Sytnyk
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
We know how to create an effective interface👌

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like