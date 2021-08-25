SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market



SLIT is our client's startup project.



The core of SLIT is to create, expose and sell NFT. The main aim is to solve authenticity, exposure and monetization issues.



And here is the first stage - Brand Design for the NFT market.



