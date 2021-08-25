Outcrowd

SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market startup 3d design branding clean logotype logo logo design ui 3d praphic graphic design brand brand design nft branding nft market nft
SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market startup 3d design branding clean logotype logo logo design ui 3d praphic graphic design brand brand design nft branding nft market nft
SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market startup 3d design branding clean logotype logo logo design ui 3d praphic graphic design brand brand design nft branding nft market nft
SLIT - Brand Design for NFT market startup 3d design branding clean logotype logo logo design ui 3d praphic graphic design brand brand design nft branding nft market nft
Download color palette
  1. SLIT_dribbble_1.png
  2. image 39.png
  3. SLIT_dribbble_4.png
  4. SLIT_dribbble_5.png


SLIT is our client's startup project.

The core of SLIT is to create, expose and sell NFT. The main aim is to solve authenticity, exposure and monetization issues.

And here is the first stage - Brand Design for the NFT market.

Want more details? Welcome to our Behance 💙

***

We are ready to create something wonderful for you!
Get in touch hello@outcrowd.io

Become a part of Outcrowd communities:
Medium our thoughts 💭
Instagram our life ☀️
Twitter our opinion 👀
LinkedIn our company 🤓
Facebook make it your own ❔

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like