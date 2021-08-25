Damiano Magrini

Credit card checkout | Daily UI #002

Damiano Magrini
Damiano Magrini
  • Save
Credit card checkout | Daily UI #002 cart desktop web shopping payment credit card checkout credit card checkout dailyui 002 dailyui002 002 dailyui design figma ux ui
Download color palette

I went for a classic and minimalistic design, with minimal shadows and only one color palette and one typeface. Have I done a good job? I'd love to hear some feedback!

———

Typeface: Inter. Icons: Unicons by Iconscout. Images by Pierpaolo Riondato, Rodrigo dos Reis, and Camila Aramayo on Uplabs. Thanks!

Damiano Magrini
Damiano Magrini

More by Damiano Magrini

View profile
    • Like