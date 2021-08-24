Yuanita - beautiful modern calligraphy font

Yuanita is a beautiful modern calligraphy font. A modern script with a handmade calligraphy style. This font is feminime, elegant, messy and modern.

Yuanita perfect for wedding event, anniversary, birthday,greeting cards, logotype, branding, wedding invite and card, elegant logo, poster, packaging, stationery, website, and any other projects requiring a handwritten and luxurious touch.

Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.

This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Yuanita otf

– Yuanita ttf

– Yuanita woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate & Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/yuanita/