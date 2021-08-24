dengar. — Music Player UI/UX Design Concept 🎧

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi everyone! 👋
Finally I've made a music player (not including podcast) UI! This is the app that I'm always waiting for!
As a music lover, I've tried so many music player app. Some of them are great, but some of them have very complex UX when it comes to exploring songs or artist within the app. Because of that, I try to keep the UI above as simple as possible.
On the home page, there are only two sections:
1. Recently played called "Listen It Again!", and
2. Customizable library browser (can be filtered by artists, songs, and albums).
Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. God bless and thank you! 🙌
Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉
