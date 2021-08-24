Cici Liang
Mind Cruiser

Icon of Notta

Cici Liang
Mind Cruiser
Cici Liang for Mind Cruiser
  • Save
Icon of Notta import clock home folder delete time edit translation share mark record vector app design ui illustration
Download color palette

Hi there ! ✌️
This is the icon of notta. Learn more, click www.notta.ai

🔥If you like this project, follow us to stay tuned & see the next designs ! 👋

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, we'd love to hear it!
If you want to support us, press L to like ❤️

Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋☀️

Mind Cruiser
Mind Cruiser

More by Mind Cruiser

View profile
    • Like