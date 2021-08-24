Dorian Avila

Gansito Marinela | Vintage Logo

Gansito Marinela | Vintage Logo chocolate gansito bird illustration bird logo goose animal illustration animal logo engraving etching logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

This was a personal project to make a vintage logo out of my favorite snack as a child Gansito Marinela.

Vintage Logo Designer & Illustrator
