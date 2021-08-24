Ilias Sounas

:::The moonlight sonata - poem:::

Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Hire Me
  • Save
:::The moonlight sonata - poem::: river forest plants hills moonlight moon happy character illustration
:::The moonlight sonata - poem::: river forest plants hills moonlight moon happy character illustration
Download color palette
  1. The-Moonlight-Sonata_sounas_Ritsos_01.jpg
  2. The-Moonlight-Sonata_sounas_Ritsos_02.jpg

An illustration with an excerpt from Yannis Ritsos' poem, The Moonlight Sonata.
The Greek poet says:

"Let me come with you. What a moon there is tonight!

The moon is kind – it won’t show
that my hair turned white.

The moon will turn my hair to gold again.

You wouldn’t understand.

Let me come with you."

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Available for whimsical illustrations and happy graphics
Hire Me

More by Ilias Sounas

View profile
    • Like