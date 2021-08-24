:::The moonlight sonata - poem:::

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An illustration with an excerpt from Yannis Ritsos' poem, The Moonlight Sonata.
The Greek poet says:
"Let me come with you. What a moon there is tonight!
The moon is kind – it won’t show
that my hair turned white.
The moon will turn my hair to gold again.
You wouldn’t understand.
Let me come with you."
