Alejandro Pano

Brand Sillas Coral

Alejandro Pano
Alejandro Pano
  • Save
Brand Sillas Coral branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Logo development for a company dedicated to the design of acapulco chairs.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Alejandro Pano
Alejandro Pano

More by Alejandro Pano

View profile
    • Like