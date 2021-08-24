NaFThalene: Free NFT-creation ✨💰

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
NaFThalene FAQ | AppStore |
NaFTalene is real app. It allows professional artists to create for free NFT from portfolio and put it up for sale in one click on Rarible.
I made it with my team on Definition Hackathon. You can use it to sell your shots from Dribbble in simple and free way. Try it ✌️😌
Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍
I’m available for new projects: ✉️kadochnikova@bk.ru
telegram: @o_kad