NaFThalene: Free NFT-creation ✨💰

NaFThalene FAQ | AppStore |

NaFTalene is real app. It allows professional artists to create for free NFT from portfolio and put it up for sale in one click on Rarible.

I made it with my team on Definition Hackathon. You can use it to sell your shots from Dribbble in simple and free way. Try it ✌️😌

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍

I’m available for new projects: ✉️kadochnikova@bk.ru

telegram: @o_kad