Anastasia Kurilenko

Big Cezve

Anastasia Kurilenko
Anastasia Kurilenko
  • Save
Big Cezve constellation logo line cezve coffee house space star coffee maker cafe coffee illustration design dribbble icon logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo for the coffee maker.

Anastasia Kurilenko
Anastasia Kurilenko
Logo designer 🕊️

More by Anastasia Kurilenko

View profile
    • Like