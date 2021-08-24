Mariana Sanz

Water lilly - Wetlands awareness day

Water lilly - Wetlands awareness day handmade pond wetlands illustration crayon
Illustration about the magical biodiversity from wetlands, which sadly, are rapidly disappearing :( I created this image as a lockscreen for my entrepreneur botanic business marieta.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
