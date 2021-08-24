Pen On Paper Technologies

Live lectures App concept

Pen On Paper Technologies
Pen On Paper Technologies
Hire Me
  • Save
Live lectures App concept mock concept mobileapp 3d motion graphics test mocktest lectures animation graphic design branding logo illustration ui ux app uidesign ui design design ui penonpaper
Download color palette

Concept app for Live lectures and Mock tests.

Pen On Paper Technologies
Pen On Paper Technologies
Design Agency bringing together design, data & technology
Hire Me

More by Pen On Paper Technologies

View profile
    • Like