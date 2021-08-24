Kayla Dunham-Torres

"Risplendi La Tua Luce, Bella "

photoshop photography flowers design graphic design
Stargazer Lily photographed in Granite Falls, WA.
Shine your light, beautiful. Listen to the lily.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
