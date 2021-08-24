Marcus de Souza

Redesign PDV (POS) Touchscreen

Marcus de Souza
Marcus de Souza
  • Save
Redesign PDV (POS) Touchscreen touch
Download color palette

A big redesign that I made for a client that, unfortunately, I can't mention. All the interactions will be through touchscreen, so I made this big buttons with the intention of make it easier to access anything quickly, in the rushed daily business routine. What do you think? Let me know in the comments. 🙃
-
Um grande redesign que eu fiz para um cliente que, infelizmente, não posso mencionar. Todas as interações serão via touchscreen, então eu fiz esses botões grandes com a intenção de tornar mais fácil o acesso a qualquer item de um jeito rápido, no dia a dia corrido do negócio. O que você achou? Me diga nos comentários. 🙃

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Marcus de Souza
Marcus de Souza

More by Marcus de Souza

View profile
    • Like