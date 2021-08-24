Redesign PDV (POS) Touchscreen

A big redesign that I made for a client that, unfortunately, I can't mention. All the interactions will be through touchscreen, so I made this big buttons with the intention of make it easier to access anything quickly, in the rushed daily business routine. What do you think? Let me know in the comments. 🙃

-

Um grande redesign que eu fiz para um cliente que, infelizmente, não posso mencionar. Todas as interações serão via touchscreen, então eu fiz esses botões grandes com a intenção de tornar mais fácil o acesso a qualquer item de um jeito rápido, no dia a dia corrido do negócio. O que você achou? Me diga nos comentários. 🙃