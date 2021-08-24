John Chung

Explorer

John Chung
John Chung
Explorer lake forest motion graphics travel patterns textures binocular trees pond explorer explore jungle conceptart illustration
I often find myself sketching these scenes where an explorer is walking through an exotic environment. The process of creating artwork often feels like an exploration to me so it could be that I'm mirroring that feeling onto the subject matter I end up choosing. In this project I explored incorporating more textures and patterns in my work.

Full Illustration Series: https://www.behance.net/gallery/57653117/Adventure-Awaits

John Chung
John Chung

