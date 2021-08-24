Aztec Tecpatl Knife Logo Concept

The goal was to create an Aztec-inspired logo for an analytics company (called 'PODA'). The company tries to eliminate/suppress the metrics that are not useful to focus on the important ones, 'PODA' means 'To cut', so I based it on the Técpatl flint, which was a ceremonial knife used in human sacrifices. The concept fit well: you sacrifice metrics in search of a higher good.

Logo concept finally not used.