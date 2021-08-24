Maxi Malisani

Black logo

Maxi Malisani
Maxi Malisani
Hire Me
  • Save
Black logo geometry shapes b identity black and white black architecture real estate branding logotype logo design logo design brand
Download color palette

Black offers comprehensive solutions to real estate investors. They visualize, execute and materialize real estate developments in a unique and stylish way through a multidisciplinary work structure. They create a real estate project, sell it to an investor, and then design, execute, and market that project.

So we've designed a logo that uses basic and simple shapes and integrates them in a really subtle and cohesive way, kinda like the work they do :)

Looks good, don't you think?

Maxi Malisani
Maxi Malisani
Hi! I’m a freelance UI & Brand Designer.
Hire Me

More by Maxi Malisani

View profile
    • Like