Animated Banner Ads

Animated Banner Ads graphic design advertising adobe photoshop adobe after effects banner ads animation
  1. Intake.gif
  2. Telehealth.gif
  3. Car-Hybrid-Care.gif

Designed these animated banner ads in After Effects. AE still does not have a great GIF export setting to keep file size small for web. To solve this problem I exported from AE and into photoshop to save for web.

