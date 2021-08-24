I created a menu with my best friend. I designed and illustrated the menu, while my friend created each course based on her previous relationship.

To see the full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(4) Withering Greens [Fighting: Pain, exhaustion]

- Bed of wild micro greens

- Edible winter flowers

- Charred nettle leaves

- Grilled fiddlehead fern

- Charred dandelion leaves

- Charred ramp leaves

- Brushed with sesame oil

- Grilled rapeseed leaves

- Lemon drizzle