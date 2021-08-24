Kelly Robinson

Withering Greens

I created a menu with my best friend. I designed and illustrated the menu, while my friend created each course based on her previous relationship.

To see the full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(4) Withering Greens [Fighting: Pain, exhaustion]
- Bed of wild micro greens
- Edible winter flowers
- Charred nettle leaves
- Grilled fiddlehead fern
- Charred dandelion leaves
- Charred ramp leaves
- Brushed with sesame oil
- Grilled rapeseed leaves
- Lemon drizzle

