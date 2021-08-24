👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This business card template is very well organized. Texts, logos, and colors are fully editable. You can change the colors, remove unwanted text, edit the curve’s path add or remove elements, resizing or positioning.
FEATURES :
Print Size 3.5″ x 2″
Easy to edit
Rounded corner possible
300 DPI
CMYK – Print Ready
free font use
JPG & EPS File front and back
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-business-card-template-3/