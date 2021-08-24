Black Business Card Template

This business card template is very well organized. Texts, logos, and colors are fully editable. You can change the colors, remove unwanted text, edit the curve’s path add or remove elements, resizing or positioning.

FEATURES :

Print Size 3.5″ x 2″

Easy to edit

Rounded corner possible

300 DPI

CMYK – Print Ready

free font use

JPG & EPS File front and back

