Aashish Kumar 🔮

Holograf Landing Page- Hero UI Design

Aashish Kumar 🔮
Aashish Kumar 🔮
Hire Me
  • Save
Holograf Landing Page- Hero UI Design design glassmorphism landing page ui oculus virual headset ai vr ar augmented reality virtual reality web design hero ui landing page
Download color palette

Hey everyone, have a look at my recent concept design for Holograf Landing Page.
Hope you guys like it. 🙌

✉️ Have a project idea?
I'm available for new projects: aashish@millionframes.com
______________________

Check out my website, www.millionframes.com
Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/millionframes/

Thank you for stopping by :)

Aashish Kumar 🔮
Aashish Kumar 🔮
Shaping futuristic products through clean design & animation
Hire Me

More by Aashish Kumar 🔮

View profile
    • Like