Toyosill
Hetikal

Spendr: Spending Habit App

Toyosill
Hetikal
Toyosill for Hetikal
Hire Us
  • Save
Spendr: Spending Habit App 3d animation crypto app nft app nft money app mobile app onboarding fintech app design vector logo illustration branding uxdesignmastery uidesign app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys! Here's a concept of a spending habit tracking App
Lets know what you think in the comments. We're open to your critiques 💯

---------------------------------------

Have a Project in mind

Let’s talk. Send us an email on hello@hetikal.co

Follow us on
📸 Instagram
🐥 Twitter
🌠Behance

Hetikal
Hetikal
Unique Designs that helps Brands Scale.

More by Hetikal

View profile
    • Like