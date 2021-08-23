fontpair

Cardo - Serif Google Font

fontpair
fontpair
  • Save
Cardo - Serif Google Font design font pairing font pair typography typeface googlefonts fonts fontpair
Download color palette

Cardo is a large Unicode font specifically designed for the needs of classicists, Biblical scholars, medievalists, and linguists. It also works well for general typesetting in situations where a high-quality Old Style font is appropriate. Its large character set supports many modern languages as well as those needed by scholars. Cardo also contains features that are required for high-quality typography such as ligatures, text figures (also known as old style numerals), true small capitals and a variety of punctuation and space characters.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
fontpair
fontpair
serving up fresh Google Font inspiration

More by fontpair

View profile
    • Like