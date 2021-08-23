Cardo - Serif Google Font

Cardo is a large Unicode font specifically designed for the needs of classicists, Biblical scholars, medievalists, and linguists. It also works well for general typesetting in situations where a high-quality Old Style font is appropriate. Its large character set supports many modern languages as well as those needed by scholars. Cardo also contains features that are required for high-quality typography such as ligatures, text figures (also known as old style numerals), true small capitals and a variety of punctuation and space characters.