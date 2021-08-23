Alexander Kuprievich

Charging Stations Service App

neon design web design electric stations map interface ui design dark theme dark ui dark mode navigation service app charging stations app design
Hi, Dribbbllers:)
Concept of service app for charging stations. Status monitoring and online navigation. Neon lights to be trendy=) I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

