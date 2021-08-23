Nilufar Eshghi

Comfort Zone

From Personal Growth Series
.
"Find Your Comfort Zone, Then Leave."
Author Unknown
.
We all have our very own comfort zones.
Get out of there, get uncomfortable, face your fears and grow.
.
Repeat it every now and then.

