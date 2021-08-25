LLT Group

Fanshark :: Testimonials

Fanshark :: Testimonials fans merchandise merch celebrities pull quote quote card style testimonial mvp homepage app product design web app website web fandom ui ecommerce
Fanshark wanted to emulate the energetic aggression their fans are known for. By featuring celebrity testimonials, product callouts, and countdown timers on celebrity campaigns, we not only built hype around the celebrities themselves but also reinforced Fanshark’s authenticity as the go-to source of celebrity-endorsed memorabilia.

