Fanshark :: Testimonials

Fanshark wanted to emulate the energetic aggression their fans are known for. By featuring celebrity testimonials, product callouts, and countdown timers on celebrity campaigns, we not only built hype around the celebrities themselves but also reinforced Fanshark’s authenticity as the go-to source of celebrity-endorsed memorabilia.

—

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram