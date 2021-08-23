👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
It’s been a pleasure and an absolute dream to work with the team at Vestal in building this restaurant into full fruition over the last few years. This project could not have happened without my good friends and colleagues:
@chefryantrahan - executive chef and founder
@medsger - interior design / styling
@architangent - architecture
Thank you to the entire Vestal team and everyone who’s contributed to this project. Additional thanks to Mason Mcfee, Koch Printing and Fey Printing for their assistance with the menus and printed collateral.
High fives and thanks to Denny Culbert and Matt Young for the beautiful photography as well. Looking forward to showing more from this project soon!