Dead Poets Society Design

Dead Poets Society Design typography green dead poets society robin williams walt whitman minimal logo design vector illustration branding graphic design
Felt inspired by the Dead Poets Society movie. Here's Robin Williams as professor John Keating in the movie reciting the famous Walt Whitman line.

