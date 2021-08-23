Ahmed Nasser

Water World Logo

Ahmed Nasser
Ahmed Nasser
  • Save
Water World Logo typography blue waves emblem swimming water branding logo art center vector illustration design art
Download color palette

when i start working on this logo i got that nothing better than a man swimming in water with it's waves and wonderful shades of blue color.

hope you like it <3 as much i am.

Ahmed Nasser
Ahmed Nasser

More by Ahmed Nasser

View profile
    • Like