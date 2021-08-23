Evgeny Chernomazov

Surfboards App Concept

Evgeny Chernomazov
Evgeny Chernomazov
  • Save
Surfboards App Concept serfboards surf layout dark concept application uiux ecommerce shop mobile app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys! ✌️
It's my first shot on dribbble.com 🚀 I'll be grateful for your support and 👍
Today I want to show you app concept for surfboards of Hurley brand.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Evgeny Chernomazov
Evgeny Chernomazov
Like