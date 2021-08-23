Nowwhiskey

Corporate identity for Ninja Sushi

Nowwhiskey
Nowwhiskey
  • Save
Corporate identity for Ninja Sushi sushi visual branding ninja identity corporate identity modern illustration logotype logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

f you have any suggestions or orders for me, write here Paradaise777@mail.ru

Follow me on my Instagram and Behance

If you like this work, click on the like. It will be my pleasure :)

Nowwhiskey
Nowwhiskey

More by Nowwhiskey

View profile
    • Like