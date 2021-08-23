Micaela Rossi

DailyUI - #52 Logo Design

Micaela Rossi
Micaela Rossi
  • Save
DailyUI - #52 Logo Design vector branding graphic design illustration ui googleplay app design logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Micaela Rossi
Micaela Rossi

More by Micaela Rossi

View profile
    • Like