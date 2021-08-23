Kushal karmaker

Email Receipt

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
Email Receipt color col branding typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 17,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design Email Receipt.
I have design purchased receipt for a company.
I would really appreciate your feedback.
Design-Figma.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Connect me.
Instagram
Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like