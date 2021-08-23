Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Shane Helm for unfold
CinemaPlus logo negative space theater plus cinema branding logo film tickets movies movie
A CinemaPlus rebrand has been in the works this year. This is the new selected logo.

CinemaPlus is a managed online service platform, enabling cinema operators to provide the services and user experience that today’s moviegoers expect, including modern online ticketing, online concessions ordering, real-time customer support, premium loyalty, subscriptions, dynamic pricing and more.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
