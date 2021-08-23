Luka Zarandia

Happytality

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
Hire Me
  • Save
Happytality ui logo design illustration typography mark lettermark wordmark handwriting lettering brand and identity identity logotype branding symbol
Download color palette

One of the versions I did back in 2019 with @boldmonkey, for Happytality.

Rough exec.

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
With caramel intent
Hire Me

More by Luka Zarandia

View profile
    • Like