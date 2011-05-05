Estiva studio

St. Valentine's Vkontakte-postcard for SICO

For St. Valentine's day we have drawn a small set of illustrations for SICO brand. Everyone can present these postcards to his or her love in Vkontakte network. This is one of them.

Full-size cards: http://ru-estivastudio.livejournal.com/36889.html

Posted on May 5, 2011
