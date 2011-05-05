New Portfolio In Progress - The Growcase Process

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've decided to bring the concept and the little piggie from the process/slaughter map with me to the re-design of my portfolio.
Touched it up a bit and filed the steps in a neat row.
Have plans of making this look pretty rad with a jQuery script when it's time to develop the site.
Of course, I welcome all sorts of feedback as usual.
Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com