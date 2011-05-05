Emir Ayouni

New Portfolio In Progress - The Growcase Process

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
New Portfolio In Progress - The Growcase Process portfolio growcase re-design layout process pig teaser
Download color palette

I've decided to bring the concept and the little piggie from the process/slaughter map with me to the re-design of my portfolio.

Touched it up a bit and filed the steps in a neat row.

Have plans of making this look pretty rad with a jQuery script when it's time to develop the site.

Of course, I welcome all sorts of feedback as usual.

Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com

6efa82bfdde3b5308485bedfdce51248
Rebound of
The Growcase Process
By Emir Ayouni
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like