MecoNata

"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App

MecoNata
MecoNata
Hire Me
  • Save
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
"DOBULE" 2nd Versions of Food Delivery Mobile App app ui design uiux ux ui xd sketch mobile application design application mobile
Download color palette
  1. dobule_2.jpg
  2. dark_light.jpg
  3. 15_customer-welcome.jpg
  4. 16_Menu.jpg
  5. 17_profile.jpg
  6. 20_picture.jpg
  7. 21_picture.jpg
  8. 22_picture.jpg

2nd Version of "DOBULE" Food Delivery Mobile Application for iOS & Android. All screens can be seen and buy template here: https://themeforest.net/item/dobule-food-delivery-ui-kit-for-mobile-app/25517268
Template package includes 2 version with 324 pages.
Fullhy functional Online application Created in Reac Native + Admin in Laravel PHP, can buy Pre-Order here:
https://gridgum.com/themes/food-app/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
MecoNata
MecoNata
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by MecoNata

View profile
    • Like