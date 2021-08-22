Eva Shtern

website | home page design

Eva Shtern
Eva Shtern
  • Save
website | home page design homepage uiux web webdesign ui landing website
Download color palette

Hello friends 👋
I hope you like my new shot of home page !)

Design — Figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Eva Shtern
Eva Shtern

More by Eva Shtern

View profile
    • Like