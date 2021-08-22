Musha Pramanik

Corporate flyer design

Corporate flyer design illustrator adobe photoshop print template business flyer amazing flyer business promotion design company marketing cleaning service flyer business creative mordern corporate flyer design graphic design
Size: A4 with 0.25” bleed
Print-ready 300 DPI CMYK Color Mode
5 Color Variation Design
Free font used
Ready to Print, just add in your details
Fully Editable well-organized Layer
Easy to edit with extensive help file included
Adobe CC version used.

Contact:
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/users/mahim2m
E-mail: mushapramanik@gmail.com

