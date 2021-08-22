Amirhosein Taheri moghadam

Haj Hassan Shoe Store Logo design

Haj Hassan Shoe Store Logo design haj hasan haj hasan logo farsi typography persian typography typography farsi logotype persian logotype logotype haj hassan logo iranian logo farsi logo persian logo designer amirhosein design amirhosein taherimoghadam branding logo graphic design
Hi there
Here I have a logotype in Persian language. The name is Haj Hassan which was the name of the grandfather of the owner! In my style a logo must be as simple as possible. I don't really like sophisticated logos which ones try to be nice just with colors and gradients!

